How Nescafé Is Beating Everyone At Instant Coffee
With annual sales of $11.6 billion as of December 2023, Nescafé is Swiss-based food giant Nestlé’s largest coffee segment. Sold in over 180 countries, one in seven cups of coffee consumed worldwide is a Nescafé. Globally about 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed each day and that number is expected to rise. To keep up with demand Nescafé works with over 100,000 farmers and buys more than 13 million bags of green coffee annually. It also has two dozen factories globally. But producers are facing a number of challenges including fluctuating coffee prices and higher labor costs . So how is Nescafé instant produced? CNBC traveled to Vietnam to get a behind the scenes look at Nestle’s operation to find out. Chapters: 0:00-1:41 Intro 1:42-4:37 Chapter 1 Harvesting coffee 4:38-7:31 Chapter 2 Roasting beans Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Marc Ganley Animation: Jason Reginato, Mallory Brangan Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Camera: Peter Scheid Translation: Tri Le Tran Additional Footage: Getty Images
Tue, 20 Feb 2024 17:00:43 GMT
