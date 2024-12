Share

How Nigeria’s FPI inflow impacts equities?

Data by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Foreign Portfolio Investment rose by 71.79 per cent to $899.31 million in the third quarter of 2024, ranking top in the list of capital importation. How much value did this add to the Nigerian equities market? Timilehin Junaid, Research Analyst at Norrenberger Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Tue, 10 Dec 2024 07:29:55 GMT