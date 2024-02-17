Markets
How Norway Built An EV Utopia While The U.S. Is Struggling To Go Electric | CNBC Documentary

Norway boasts the highest electric vehicle adoption rate in the world. 82% of new car sales were EVs in Norway in 2023. In comparison, 7.6% of new car sales were electric in the U.S. last year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates. The Norwegian government started incentivizing the purchase of EVs back in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until Tesla and other EV models became available about ten years ago that sales really started to take off. Norway’s capital, Oslo, is also electrifying its ferries, buses, semi trucks and even construction equipment. Gas pumps and parking meters are being replaced by chargers. It’s an electric utopia of the future. CNBC flew across the globe to meet with experts, government officials and locals to find out how the Scandinavian country pulled off such a high EV adoption rate. Chapters: 2:01 - Incentives and subsidies 11:51 -Charging and energy stations 20:54 - Charging anxiety 20:56 - Next phase of Norway’s EV transition 32:08 - Lessons for the U.S. Produced and Shot by Jeniece Pettitt Edited and Shot by Erin Black Additional Camera and Drone by Magdalena Petrova Animation by Jason Reginato Senior Production Manager Kathy Mavrikakis Winter Footage Nikita Gavrilovs
Sat, 17 Feb 2024 17:00:18 GMT

