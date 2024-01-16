Share
How Qualcomm is betting big on AI and auto to hold onto wireless dominance #Shorts
Qualcomm ’s tech is inside nearly all our smartphones. It pioneered the ability to connect wirelessly in the ’80s, all the way to the 5G modems of today — making licensing fees for every device that communicates using its patented core technologies. And now, it’s working on an entirely new way of using generative AI. Watch the full video to find out how: https://youtu.be/2aD36UakFk4
