How Spaving Is Hurting Americans
Spaving - or spending more to save more - is a long-time tactic used by retailers to get consumers to spend on things they don't necessarily need, usually on impulse. As inflation persists and prices remain high, enticing deals and offers are attractive to cash-strapped consumers, but the financial pitfall could seriously affect people's wallets and credit scores if not managed well. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:58 Chapter 1. A spending trap 2:57 Chapter 2. Spaving on the rise 6:29 Chapter 3. Stopping the habit Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 16:00:45 GMT
