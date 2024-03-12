Markets
How The Shadowy World Of Organized Retail Crime Works

CNBC goes inside the shadowy world of organized retail crime, revealing how a crime ring stole millions of dollars of beauty items that ended up for sale on Amazon, according to authorities. For months, we got exclusive access to major investigations by the California Highway Patrol, making arrests and serving search warrants. Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell, in a first in-depth interview by a corporate leader about organized retail crime, says more needs to be done by the online marketplaces to curb the sale of stolen items. Correspondent: Courtney Reagan Senior Investigative Producer: Scott Zamost Retail Reporter, cnbc.com: Gabrielle Fonrouge Editor: David Lettieri Senior Animator: Michael Schwartz Photographers: Duane Poquis Jacob Jimenez, Dave Dellaria, Oscar Molina, Roger Prehoda, Gary Levens, Gary Wahlgreen, Duane Oldham, Ray Rodriguez, William Pupa, Steve Washington, Mark Aster, Leroy Jackson Audio: Guadalupe Mejia, Mark Edelstein, Everett Wong, Lori Smith, Erik Anschicks, Warren Wolfe, Chris Hall Intern: Ali McCadden
Tue, 12 Mar 2024 11:00:41 GMT

To the top