How the ultra wealthy travel in Dubai

Dubai went from a sleepy gulf port to a glittering jewel in a single generation. Known as the city of gold, more than 17 million visitors flock to Dubai per year to sample the luxury the emirate has to offer. But for those looking for a truly opulent experience, the gulf nation has some truly dazzling gems. From the five-star hotel used by Beyoncé to a luxurious night under the stars, CNBC's "First Class" shows you how to eat, stay and shop like the super rich in Dubai.

Tue, 12 Nov 2024 04:00:03 GMT