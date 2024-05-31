Markets
How the ‘universal language’ of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé is helping life at work

Co-workers regardless of age or job title are bonding over their shared love of Taylor Swift and/or Beyoncé. The two artists’ music and concert tours can provide co-workers a safe topic to discuss amid a heated political climate and infighting over issues such as return-to-office requirements. Read on for more on how companies are capitalizing on the cultural phenomena created by these tours: https://cnb.cx/3VaVhhI
Fri, 31 May 2024 16:00:49 GMT

