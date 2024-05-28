Share
How the world got into $315 trillion of debt
The world is mired in $315 trillion of debt, according to the latest May report by the Institute of International Finance. This latest global debt wave has been the biggest, fastest, and most wide-ranging rise since World War II, coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic. With global debt at a record high, should we be concerned? #CNBC #debt ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 28 May 2024 12:00:39 GMT
