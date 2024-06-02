Markets
How To Know If You’re Underpaid

Only 34% of Americans are satisfied with how much they are paid at work, according to a March 2023 Pew Research Center survey. Career experts urge people to do market research before making a decision of whether to negotiate for more money or find a new job. Sometimes a discrepancy in pay between two employees may be due to market conditions. Watch the video above to learn more about what career experts recommend you do if you think you're being underpaid. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:58 Earning less than a colleague 3:14 Market research 6:03 How to get more money 8:39 Discrimination Produced and Edited by: Charlotte Morabito Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Sun, 02 Jun 2024 16:00:16 GMT

