How to set a budget for the new year #Shorts
This year, 40% of Americans said they do not make financial resolutions for the new year and 68% said they do not have written financial plans at any point in the year, according to research from BMO Financial Group. However, setting a budget goes a long way in managing your personal finances. Learn more here: https://youtu.be/ccZGxt-ife8
Tue, 09 Jan 2024 17:00:05 GMT
