How to stop Dropbox from sharing your personal files with OpenAI #Shorts

If you’ve used any of Dropbox’s AI tools, some of your documents and files may have been temporarily shared with OpenAI servers, unless you opt out. Even if you’ve opted out, any files shared with another person who is using Dropbox AI could still be sent to OpenAI servers. Here's what the company has to say: https://cnb.cx/3RHrqMm
Tue, 30 Jan 2024 17:00:43 GMT

