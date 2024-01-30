Share
How to stop Dropbox from sharing your personal files with OpenAI #Shorts
If you’ve used any of Dropbox’s AI tools, some of your documents and files may have been temporarily shared with OpenAI servers, unless you opt out. Even if you’ve opted out, any files shared with another person who is using Dropbox AI could still be sent to OpenAI servers. Here's what the company has to say: https://cnb.cx/3RHrqMm
Tue, 30 Jan 2024 17:00:43 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.