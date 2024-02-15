Markets
How Wonder Bread is still around after 100 years #Shorts

Wonder Bread’s annual sales sits around half a billion dollars for its owner Flowers Foods, despite healthier alternatives like whole grains and sourdough dominating the fragmented U.S. bread industry. Watch the full video to learn more about how the once beloved American staple has stuck around a century later: https://youtu.be/xptUVqwX0h0
Thu, 15 Feb 2024 17:00:06 GMT

