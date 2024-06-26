Share
How YouTube Beat Netflix And Disney In The Streaming Wars
While Netflix may get most accolades for winning the streaming wars, YouTube has been the most watched streaming platform in the U.S. for the last 15 consecutive months. Its recent dominance is predicated on taking over the living room as a direct competitor to Netflix and every other streaming service. Watch the video above to see how YouTube has transitioned its business to connected TVs on the strength of its popular creators. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:30 Streaming by the numbers 5:42 The Creator Economy 10:39 A streaming future Producer: Devan Burris Editor: Kevin Heinz Reporter: Alex Sherman Graphics: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty, YouTube, Brittany Broski, Michelle Khare, MrBeast, Ms Rachel, Buzzfeed Celeb, Casey Neistat, Drew Gooden, Eddy Burback, Good Mythical Morning, How Ridiculous, Markiplier, Marques Brownlee
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 16:00:24 GMT
