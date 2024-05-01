Share
IDA21 Africa Heads of State Summit 2024: Opening Ceremony & Keynote Address
Amid multiple external shocks and the great challenge of the green energy transition, 19 African heads of state gathered for the World Bank's International Development Association for Africa Heads of State Summit to identify key financing priorities for the continent. CNBC Africa brings key messaging from the summit and key outcomes that are rooted in transforming Africa for the better.
Wed, 01 May 2024 10:08:47 GMT
