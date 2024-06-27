Share
Illia Polosukhin On Inventing The Tech Behind Generative AI At Google
Illia Polosukhin is one of the “Transformer 8,” a group that many call the founding fathers of generative AI. They co-wrote a paper at Google in 2017 that established the core concept that makes generative AI possible: transformers. Polosukhin left Google before the paper was published to co-found Near, an AI startup and blockchain ecosystem with millions of users. CNBC's Katie Tarasov sat down with Polosukhin to talk about how the transformer was invented and what he sees as the pitfalls and possibilities of the tech revolution he helped kick off. Produced by: Katie Tarasov Shot and Edited by: Lisa Setyon Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Near, Nvidia
Thu, 27 Jun 2024 16:00:21 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.