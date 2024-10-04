International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., as IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde meets with Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Oct 4 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund and Ghanaian authorities have reached an agreement on a third review of the West African country’s $3 billion loan programme, the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

The West African gold and cocoa producer is nearing completion of a debt restructuring process under the G20’s Common Framework initiative after it defaulted on most of its $30 billion international debt in 2022.

“Performance under the IMF-supported program has been generally satisfactory,” the fund said in a statement.

On completion of the fund’s executive board review at a yet to be scheduled date, Ghana will have access to $360 million in financing, the IMF said.

