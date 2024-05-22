JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was releasing a combined $164.6 million in funds to Rwanda after its executive board concluded reviews of the country’s support programmes.
Rwanda’s economy is forecast to expand 6.6% this year and 6.5% next year after an 8.2% expansion last year, IMF said in a statement.
“While fiscal consolidation may temporarily dampen growth, a rebound to 7.3 percent is anticipated in the medium term,” it said.
Rwanda’s economy largely depends on agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.
