The IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said the global lender’s updated World Economic Outlook showed that a “soft landing” was in sight, but overall growth and global trade still remained lower than the historical average. However the fund downgraded its Sub-Saharan Africa forecast on subpar growth in Nigeria and South Africa, the region’s largest economies.

“The global economy continues to display remarkable resilience, with inflation declining steadily and growth holding up. The chance of a ‘soft landing’ has increased,” Gourinchas told reporters in Johannesburg, adding, “We are very far from a global recession scenario.”