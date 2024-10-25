The region is expected to grow by 3.6% this year, unchanged from last year and down from an April forecast of 3.8%, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook released this week, with commodity economies lagging their diversified counterparts.

The commodity intensive countries are growing at about half the rate of the rest of the region, the IMF said in the report, with oil exporters struggling the most in what it described as “subdued and uneven” regional growth.