Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Tuesday, Martin Yang, senior analyst of emerging technologies at Oppenheimer & Co., said Huawei’s chip remains two or three years behind the cutting edge.

The gap on technology for their systems-on-chip, or SoCs, that merge central processing with cellular connectivity, is “widening because [Huawei] still doesn’t have access to any below 7 nanometer processes,” said Yang. In chip manufacturing, a nanometer denotes the size of transistors on a processor.