For Mthimunye and others in Mpumalanga, the province where the town of Botleng is situated, the promises of a better life for the country’s Black majority after Nelson Mandela propelled the ANC to victory 30 years ago ring hollow. That may explain why the party’s share of the vote in the eastern province has tumbled to 53% currently from 72% in the previous poll in 2019.

One such promise was government-sponsored housing, for which Mthimunye applied in 2012 and is still waiting. He says he sought financial support for his business but failed – something he blames on a lack of connections with anyone in the party’s local office. He worries about not being able to afford his rent and ending up in a makeshift shack as well.