    India, China and the U.S. battle for supremacy in the new space age

    The U.S. for a long time has been the dominant player in space. But more recently, China and India have been on the rise. CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal talk to Christopher Newman, Professor of Space Law and Policy at Northumbria, about the latest developments in the new space age. 00:00 - Introduction 02:27 - Welcome 05:00 - Stat of the week 05:23 - Why we obsess over space 07:13 - The science of space 08:07 - The politics of space 11:38 - The future of space 13:15 - Who is the dominant force in space? 14:07 - China's space ecosystem 15:59 - The privatisation of space 18:13 - India's venture into space 21:16 - The rules of space 30:32 - Dealing with space debris 35:00 - Space in films 36:20 - Stat of the week reveal
    Fri, 25 Oct 2024 12:15:00 GMT

