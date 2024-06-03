Share
Inflation is slowing—Here’s why prices still aren’t going down
Historical data suggests the key factor in bringing down prices is a slowdown in consumer spending. Despite nearly half of Americans reporting feeling in a worse financial situation than five years ago, they’re still spending. Watch this video to learn more about why prices will likely remain high: https://youtu.be/CHdOnJhr6mY
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 16:00:06 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.