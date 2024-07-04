Influencers have changed the ad industry. Now what?
Advertising festival Cannes Lions is launching its first Creator program this year, dedicated to influencers and social media content creators. This move shows how the creator economy has implanted itself in the advertising industry. But just how much? #CNBC #Influencer #Marketing
Thu, 04 Jul 2024 14:00:18 GMT