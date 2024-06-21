Share
Inside Europe’s tech hubs: France’s AI push puts it on the rise
France is home to some of the most high-profile artificial intelligence start-ups. The country, which was once seen as anti-tech, has attracted big funding, backed by a public push from the government. Roxanne Varza, the head of the world's biggest startup campus Station F, which is located in Paris, joins Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty to discuss the rise of France and Paris as one of Europe's biggest tech hubs.
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 04:00:09 GMT
