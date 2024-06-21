Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Inside Europe’s tech hubs: France’s AI push puts it on the rise

France is home to some of the most high-profile artificial intelligence start-ups. The country, which was once seen as anti-tech, has attracted big funding, backed by a public push from the government. Roxanne Varza, the head of the world's biggest startup campus Station F, which is located in Paris, joins Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty to discuss the rise of France and Paris as one of Europe's biggest tech hubs.
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 04:00:09 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top