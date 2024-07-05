Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Inside Europe’s tech hubs: Germany’s third wave of growth is here

Berlin was once the main center of Germany's tech scene. But over the years, start-up growth has happened around the country. Germany has gone through a few rounds of growth and the third wave is now here driven by AI, according to Christian Miele, a general partner at venture capital firm Headline. He joins CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal to discuss the future of Germany's tech sector. 00:00 - Sponsor 00:30 - Welcome 01:49 - Introducing Christian Miel 04:51 - Stat of the week 05:44 - A brief history of the German startup scene 09:13 - What makes the German startup scene successful? 12:17 - How Germany's funding environment has changed 15:16 - Germany's tech strengths 16:57 - Germany's evolving tech landscape 19:08 - Germany's EV sector 21:29 - German vs French tech sector 23:29 - Germany's government and the tech sector? 26:18 - Geopolitics vs startups 30:00 - Germany and AI 31:47 - Europe and AI 35:29 - Stat of the week reveal
Fri, 05 Jul 2024 04:00:03 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top