Share

Inside Europe’s tech hubs: Germany’s third wave of growth is here

Berlin was once the main center of Germany's tech scene. But over the years, start-up growth has happened around the country. Germany has gone through a few rounds of growth and the third wave is now here driven by AI, according to Christian Miele, a general partner at venture capital firm Headline. He joins CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal to discuss the future of Germany's tech sector. 00:00 - Sponsor 00:30 - Welcome 01:49 - Introducing Christian Miel 04:51 - Stat of the week 05:44 - A brief history of the German startup scene 09:13 - What makes the German startup scene successful? 12:17 - How Germany's funding environment has changed 15:16 - Germany's tech strengths 16:57 - Germany's evolving tech landscape 19:08 - Germany's EV sector 21:29 - German vs French tech sector 23:29 - Germany's government and the tech sector? 26:18 - Geopolitics vs startups 30:00 - Germany and AI 31:47 - Europe and AI 35:29 - Stat of the week reveal

Fri, 05 Jul 2024 04:00:03 GMT