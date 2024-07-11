Share

Inside Europe’s tech hubs: Is the Netherlands the no.1 destination for startups?

Veldhoven, the Dutch suburb of Eindhoven, is home to ASML, which produces the most advanced silicon chip making machines. The semiconductor in your smartphone was very likely made using one of them. Add in Amsterdam, the European headquarters for many international companies, and the Netherlands has become an attractive place for startups and investors. In the fourth and final instalment of our look at Europe's tech hubs, we're joined by Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands. As well as being the brother of Dutch King Willem-Alexander, he is Special Envoy of the Dutch startup accelerator Techleap, where he works to help local startups grow fast internationally by improving their access to capital, market, talent, and technologies. In this week's episode we'll discuss the Dutch tech sectors strengths, the regulatory challenges it faces, the country's own AI boom and how the Dutch based ASML, one of the world's most important companies, is caught in the eye of a geopolitical trade war.

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 16:00:31 GMT