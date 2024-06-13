Share
Inside Neuroelectrics, the brain science start-up hoping to curb epilepsy and depression
Barcelona-based start-up Neuroelectrics is developing therapies that it says will improve the lives of people living with brain disease. The group manufactures around 400 devices which it ships to 75 different countries worldwide each year. CNBC Tech took a tour of Neuroelectrics facilities and even tried out its main product, a neurostimulating electrical headcap. #CNBC #Technology #BrainScience ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 13 Jun 2024 12:01:00 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.