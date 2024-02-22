Share
Insurers such as State Farm and Allstate are leaving fire and flood prone areas #Shorts
Major insurers like State Farm and Allstate are no longer offering new policies in California. State Farm attributes this to increased wildfire risk, inflation and other challenges in the region. Watch the video to learn more about why homeowners are receiving non-renewal notices and what that means for the U.S. real estate market: https://youtu.be/xw8fpEpwMzA
Thu, 22 Feb 2024
