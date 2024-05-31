Share
Internet of bodies: What happens when tech and humans meld together?
Technological devices and the human body are no strangers. From glasses to hearing aids to pacemakers, we've been wearing, ingesting and implanting technology for decades. But soon, these devices will have the capacity to completely merge with the body while maintaining a real-time connection to an external machine. CNBC explains the "Internet of Bodies."
Fri, 31 May 2024 11:30:19 GMT
