Introducing Converge, where leadership meets innovation

    "CONVERGE" is CNBC's brand-new platform, which explores growth opportunities at the intersection of investment, innovation, sustainability and leadership with help from the world's most influential leaders. To kick things off, CNBC spoke to five figures using their influence to push for change. Investing in the next generation of leaders, music legend Nile Rodgers and business mogul Sir Richard Branson recently announced a partnership between their respective charitable organizations. "We believe that the youth of the world are the leaders of tomorrow," Rodgers told CNBC. Artificial intelligence is laying the foundations for innovation across all sectors. But alongside the excitement, there are concerns. "You have to understand that we're on track to build machines that have most of the cognitive abilities of humans, and intelligence gives power. So, who's going to control that power?" asked one of the so-called "Godfathers of AI," Yoshua Bengio. Fashion designer Stella McCartney has been pioneering sustainability in fashion since the late 90s. Despite this, the businesswoman said she was disappointed by the lack of progress made within the industry. "We're only going to see a true difference if people can also build businesses in working this way," McCartney said. Sir Bob Geldof rose to fame in the late 70s with his band the Boomtown Rats, but he's equally known for his activism. Speaking about the importance of leadership, Geldof told CNBC, "It's the ability to make coherent policy and then implement it for good or ill." Watch the video above for more insights from these trailblazing leaders in business and entertainment. #CNBC #Converge #NBCUConverge ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Fri, 06 Dec 2024 18:00:40 GMT

