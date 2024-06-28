Share
Investors await ₦150bn OMO Auction result
The market is closing the week quiet as Investors await the outcome of today’s 150 billion naira OMO auction. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 28 Jun 2024 14:16:55 GMT
