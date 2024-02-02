Share
Investors eye ₦417bn T-bills auction next week
Traders at UBA say investors are maintaining a cautious stance as they focus on next week’s 417-billion-naira T-bills auction. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa to assess market response to the CBN’s latest moves and what to expect in the coming week.
Fri, 02 Feb 2024 14:30:42 GMT
