Share
Investors focus on ₦142.57bn T-Bills auction
Investors have their focus fixed on today’s Primary Market Auction as existing T-Bills totalling 142.57 billion naira will mature and be rolled over. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for expected outcome and other market movements.
Wed, 24 Apr 2024 15:49:54 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.