Investors focus on Monday bond auction
Investors at the bond market have set their attention to next weeks bond auction as the Nigerian government hopes to raise 2.5 trillion naira. Traders at Access Bank say they except cautious trading today as investors continue to seek higher yields across fixed income instruments. Odin aka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
Fri, 16 Feb 2024 12:08:45 GMT
