Investors focus on Nigeria’s ₦231.8bn T-bills auction
Investors have their attention fixed on the 231.8-billion-naira T-bills auction today. Traders at Access bank expect the market to remain quiet pending the outcome of the auction. For the bond side, improved offers are observed at the mid to long end of the curve. Senator Audu, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for mid-week market updates.
Wed, 24 Jan 2024 12:02:15 GMT
