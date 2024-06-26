Share
Investors look to ₦228bn T-bills auction for direction
Investors have their attention fixed on today’s 228-billion naira T-bills auction. For the bond side, traders at Access Bank expect cherry-picking to persist although on a less aggressive note given the bond auction settlement. Oladimeji Obasa, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on mid-week market movements.
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 12:00:38 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.