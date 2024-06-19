Share
Investors renew interest in banks
Analysts say they expect the renewed interest in banking stocks to continue as banks begin share issuance amid recapitalisation drive. Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Wed, 19 Jun 2024 14:23:02 GMT
