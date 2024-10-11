iPhone Maker Foxconn wants to make EVs for car companies
The world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, Hon Hai Technology Group has pivoted into the electric vehicle space in recent years. CNBC’s Emily Tan delves into Hon Hai Technology Group's EV ambitions in an exclusive interview with Chairman Young Liu. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
