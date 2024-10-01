The attack came on the heels of Israel’s deployment of ground forces into south Lebanon, escalating its offensive on Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran.

“In response to the martyrdom of Martyr Haniyeh, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Nilforoushan, we have targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement after missiles began appearing in the skies over Israel.