Is flying getting more expensive? It depends on where you are going
Americans traveling this summer have broadly seen prices fall for airline fares, a welcome trend after last year’s sticker shock. But airfare remains more expensive in 2024 for some regions and destinations, largely for trips abroad, data shows. Read more for ways you can save on your trip, according to experts: https://cnb.cx/3WNaeYs
Sun, 09 Jun 2024 16:00:33 GMT
