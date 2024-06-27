Share
Is the worst of naira volatility over?
The naira continues its losing streak this week recording marginal depreciations against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, in the fixed income market, average yield in the T-bills secondary market are down marginally due to buy pressure across the curve. Emmanuel Odiaka, CEO at ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa for the movements and outlook for the fixed income and FX market.
Thu, 27 Jun 2024 14:49:42 GMT
