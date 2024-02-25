Share
Is there a way to make economy seats more comfortable? #economyclass #singaporeairshow #aviation
Is there a way to make economy seats more comfortable? Belgian company LSEAT Engineering is proposing a model that allows economy class passengers to lie down in their seats using their bodyweight.
Sun, 25 Feb 2024 03:48:37 GMT
