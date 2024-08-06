Share

Japan’s quest for the most powerful microchip leads semiconductor revival

Back in the 1980s, Japan occupied more than half of the global semiconductor market. Since then, however, other countries have led the way, as they scramble to secure their chip supply chains. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty are joined by Fei Xue, senior analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, to discuss how Japan's government are planning to revitalize their semiconductor industry and its quest to develop the world’s most advanced microchip. 00:00 - Introduction 02:00 - Why are semiconductors so important? 03:30 - Stat of the week 03:55 - Japan's history with semiconductors 05:20 - How Japan lost its semiconductor dominance 08:38 - Japan's bid to revive it semiconductor industry 10:30 - The difference in semiconductor sizes 14:37 - Why is Japan focusing on semiconductors? 16:44 - How Japan handles the politics of semiconductors 20:17 - How AI impacts Japan's semiconductor industry 21:37 - Are Japanese firms pursuing the semiconductor industry? 25:28 - Where are Japan's strengths? 27:27 - What should Japan focus on? 29:08 - Stat of the week reveal

Tue, 06 Aug 2024 15:08:39 GMT