Japan’s ruling party picks Shigeru Ishiba as next PM

Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba has won his fifth bid to become the leader of Japan's ruling party on Friday, lining him up to become the country's next prime minister. Ishiba defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who was vying to become Japan's first female prime minister, in a runoff after the two won the most votes in the first round in a crowded field of nine candidates. The 67-year-old veteran politician will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who threw the Liberal Democratic Party for a loop when he announced in August that he would not be running for its top office, effectively ending his three-year term.

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 11:59:38 GMT