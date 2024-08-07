JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd (JSE) posted a slight fall in half-year profit on Wednesday, impacted by lower equity trading activity in a challenging economic environment.
The operator of Africa’s biggest bourse by market capitalisation said headline earnings per share (HEPS) inched 0.2% lower to 606 cents in the six months ended June 30. HEPS is the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa.
Profit after tax was flat at 492.7 million rand ($27 million), it said.
Revenue grew 4.3% to 1.5 billion rand, supported by its diversified business segments and asset classes, whose growth offset the 12% decline in equity trading. Most businesses reported growth in revenue for the period.
“These results reflect our segment and asset class diversification as well as strategic progress in growing non-trading income, which now represents 39% of total operating income,” said group CEO Leila Fourie.
After a slow start to 2024, the value of equities traded on the JSE started to recover in the second quarter, with the trend extending into July following South Africa’s May elections which resulted in a new unity government including the pro-business Democratic Alliance party.
“Higher trading activity has been reflective of positive market sentiment stemming from the outcome of the national elections and the formation of the government of national unity (GNU),” she added.
The Johannesburg All-share index is up 5.4% year-to-date, hitting its highest level on Aug. 1 at 82,881 points, while the banks index, which was the most buoyed by the cautious optimism, is 12.6% up this year.
The bourse is also starting to attract more listings this year after a wave of delistings from 2020.
It has so far had two listings on its main board, second-hand vehicle trader WeBuyCars and poultry producer Rainbow Chicken. Pick n Pay’s discount grocery retailer Boxer is expected to list soon.
Medical cannabis company Cilo Cybin also listed on the exchange’s Alternative Echange for smaller companies as a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC).
($1 = 18.3538 rand)
