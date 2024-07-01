Share
Judges halt parts of Biden’s student loan forgiveness, repayment plan — risking relief for millions
Two federal judges in Kansas and Missouri have temporarily halted significant parts of President Joe Biden's new student loan repayment plan, putting debt relief for millions of Americans in jeopardy. The Biden administration is pausing student loan payments for about three million borrowers who are enrolled in its new repayment plan as it defends the program in court against Republican-backed lawsuits. Read more for what the Department of Education plans to do about all of this: https://cnb.cx/3W4PKJ5
Mon, 01 Jul 2024 16:00:43 GMT
