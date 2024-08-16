The Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which represents workers at airports and the national carrier Kenya Airways, said it would launch industrial action from Monday over a proposed deal with India’s Adani Airports Holdings to develop the country’s biggest airport in the capital Nairobi.

The union has said it thinks the Adani deal will lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers, and referred to it in a strike notice as the “intended sale” of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.