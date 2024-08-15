NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) – The Kenyan and Ghanaian currencies are expected to be broadly stable in the next week to Thursday, while the Nigerian, Ugandan and Zambian currencies could fall, traders said.
KENYA
Kenya’s shilling has in recent weeks shrugged off major demonstrations which forced the government to abandon tax hikes and triggered credit rating downgrades. It is seen remaining relatively steady.
This week traders said foreign-currency inflows for a bond auction had played a role supporting the currency.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 per dollar on Thursday, compared with last Thursday’s closing rate of 128.75/129.75.
NIGERIA
Nigeria’s naira could slip on the official market, unless the central bank intervenes to ease the pressure.
LSEG data showed the naira was quoted at 1,582 to the dollar on the official market, compared with around 1,580 a week ago. The unit changed hands at 1,595 naira to the dollar in street trading on Thursday.
The central bank injected dollars into the market last week, but pressure on the currency is building again.
“It’s most likely going to continue depreciating unless the central bank intervenes again,” one trader said.
GHANA
Ghana’s cedi is expected to remain steady on the back of improved dollar liquidity and a slowdown in demand on the interbank market.
LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 15.60 to the dollar, from 15.52 at last Thursday’s close.
“The cedi has posted marginal gains in recent sessions as FX liquidity has improved and corporate demand reduced,” said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana.
“In the coming week, we expect a relatively stable (dollar-cedi) pair, with bid-offer spreads narrowing as liquidity continues to improve,” he added.
UGANDA
Uganda’s shilling is seen trading with a weakening tone on an expected pick-up in dollar demand after mid-month tax payments.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday’s close of 3,725/3,735.
“Typically after mid-month taxes we see a surge in interest for dollars, I think that dynamic is likely to push the shilling on the lower side (weaker),” one trader said.
ZAMBIA
Zambia’s kwacha could post minor losses because of elevated dollar demand in the wake of a severe drought which has spurred imports.
On Thursday the kwacha was slightly weaker at 26.25 per dollar, from 26.05 a week ago.
“Dollar supply remains limited and demand continues to be high, putting pressure on the kwacha,” one trader said.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Chijioke Ohuocha, Christian Akorlie, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula;Editing by Alexander Winning)